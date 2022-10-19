Bret Hart's son Dallas Hart is promoting Dungeon Wrestling's Wrestleween show, featuring Harry Smith in the main event.

The 2nd annual Wrestleween event will occur on October 29 at Victoria Pavilion. The event will be held to honor the history of Stampede Wrestling. The show will feature a meet and greet with wrestlers and surprise guests.

After the meet and greet, Wrestleween will kick off with nonstop action. The show will feature Bret Hart's nephew, Harry Smith, aka Davey Boy Smith Jr., in the main event against Nick Aldis in the Stu Hart Heritage Championship match.

Dallas Hart had this to say regarding the event:

“We are so excited to return to my family’s wrestling roots,” said Dallas Hart of Dungeon Wrestling, “My family left an indelible mark with Stampede Wrestling and we are honored to continue that tradition at the Victoria Pavilion. It's going to be a show for the ages.” [H/T PWInsider]

Wrestleween promises a packed card with matches such as Chris Masters vs. Rohan, Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Chris Knight, and Billington Bulldogs vs. Bollywood Boyz.

The event will also feature a costume contest with a chance to win a grand prize. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will serve as one of the judges for the costume contest.

Dallas, the promoter for Dungeon Wrestling, is the son of Hall of Famer Bret Hart and the grandson of legendary wrestling promoter Stu Hart. He used to pen his column for WWE and currently helps the next generation of wrestlers shine.

