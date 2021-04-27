Bret Hart says Triple H stabbed a former champion in the back during the 1990s

Bret Hart went into detail recently about his relationship with Ken Shamrock and Shamrock's time in WWE. In doing so, he explained how he feels Triple H "stabbed" Shamrock in the back during his time with the promotion.

In a recent appearance on The 81 Podcast, The Hitman described what he perceived to be Triple H's mistreatment of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shamrock when the pair worked together. Hart said he felt The Game simply didn't like Shamrock and that he was "always criticizing" the former UFC fighter and talking about him in a negative light.

Here's what Bret Hart had to say about Triple H's treatment of Ken Shamrock:

"To be honest, I think Triple H didn’t like him. Mostly, maybe, because he was connected to me. But Triple H, I remember, didn’t like him. And I remember Triple H was working with him a lot. He was always criticizing him and talking about him. I think that was one of the guys that stabbed him in the back a lot." Said Hart.

Ken Shamrock left WWE in 1999 to begin training for his re-emergence in the world of MMA. Triple H went on to become one of the biggest names in the company. He is presently WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development.

Bret Hart says Ken Shamrock always supported him

Bret Hart, Ken Shamrock, Steve Austin (Credit: WWE)

Bret Hart went on to say that Ken Shamrock was always one of the guys who had his back over the years, despite not speaking to each other for a long time.

Hart also described how Shamrock called him the day after the infamous Montreal Screwjob to offer his support, saying, "I'll always be one of your guys."

"I’m glad that he did have some good wrestling years. I know he wrestled with my brother Owen and stuff like that. I’ve only seen Ken a handful of times in all the years since the Screwjob, but he was… remember after the Screwjob happened, he called me the next day. He goes, 'I just want you to remember, I’ll always be one of your guys.' He always was one of my guys. If I needed someone to cover my back, or watch me or help me out. Shamrock was one of the guys that would have been there for me," Hart continued.

Ken Shamrock went on to enjoy a successful career in pro wrestling, as well as continuing to expand his career in the MMA field.