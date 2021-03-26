"I think my favorite would be Vince" - Bret Hart on what Vince McMahon was the best at

Bret Hart has revealed that Vince McMahon was his favorite commentator in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer said McMahon was a great salesman and "could sell you on a lot of stuff".

While speaking on The Asylum Wrestling Store's live show, Bret Hart spoke about a number of things, including his former boss Vince McMahon.

Hart opened up about his favorite commentators in history and praised Vince McMahon's commentary for his match with British Bulldog at SummerSlam 1992.

"I really loved Vince [McMahon’s] commentating. When I watch Wembley [SummerSlam 1992] back with British Bulldog and Vince’s voice is raspy and he’s calling out the match. Vince was a great color commentator, he was really good. Jim Ross is hard to beat. He was really good too. Even Jerry Lawler was pretty good. But, I think my favorite, if I had to name one would be Vince. I always thought Vince was — when you hear Vince back now and you remember when he was just a — that’s all he was. No one knew he was the owner and all that kind of stuff. It was kind of fun when it was just — and you knew he was a great salesman. He could sell you on a lot of stuff and he was really good at that." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross, Jesse Ventura, Gorilla Monsoon, and Bobby Heenan are the other commentators that Bret Hart liked, but said that Vince McMahon was his favorite.

Vince McMahon as a commentator

On this day 47 YEARS AGO, a young Vince McMahon is on commentary as Dean Ho & Tony Garea defeat Mr. Fuji & Prof. Tanaka to win the WWWF Tag Team titles!



Check out the happy crowd storming right up to the ring at the end of the match! pic.twitter.com/7mEiD1u8l0 — Richard Land (@maskedwrestlers) November 14, 2020

Vince McMahon became a commentator as early as 1971 while working for his father's promotion.

Advertisement

He continued in that role in WWE up until 1997, after which he transitioned to the Mr. McMahon heel character. He returned to the commentary booth in 2009 when Jesse Ventura was in-charge of one RAW show.

47 years ago today in Madison Square Garden, Gorilla Monsoon takes on Captain Lou Albano!

This is the earliest full MSG card that is available and was shown on HBO at the time.

Also that youngster you hear on commentary is a 27-year old Vince McMahon! pic.twitter.com/nCGuhiSaLO — Richard Land (@maskedwrestlers) June 30, 2020