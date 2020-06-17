Bret Hart says on WWE Backstage that he's sorry that he ever went to WCW

Bret Hart and Goldberg...One-time BFFs (Pic Source: WWE)

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is easily one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling.

His in-ring work has been rightfully praised for his ability to tell a story, and WWE Superstars like Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker have some of their best matches with The Hitman. While his time in WWE was great for the most part, his time in WCW was a different story.

Bret Hart regrets his time in WCW when he left WWE

In a guest appearance on WWE Backstage and discussion with Renee Young and Booker T, Bret Hart said that he remembers Vince McMahon told him that WCW wouldn't know what to do with him if he went there and it turned out to be true. Hart believed that there was too much politics involved, and his ideas were rejected continuously.

Booker T then asked if Bret could do it all over again, what would he do? Bret said:

"I think I figure out a way to stay in WWE. Knowing what I know about WCW, I'm sorry I ever went there."

It is one of the biggest what-ifs in professional wrestling, but WWE History would have been different had he not gone to WCW.