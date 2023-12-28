Bret Hart scheduled to be part of a major wrestling event

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is scheduled to make an appearance at a wrestling event in Australia next year.

The Hitman is one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the history of WWE. He carried the company through the New Generation Era and won the WWE Championship multiple times.

Australia will play host to three international wrestling shows for Starrcast Downunder from April 10-14, 2024. The first event "Australian Stampede" will feature several international stars and legends under the presence of Bret Hart. The Canadian legend will be returning to the country for the first time in 20 years.

The second event, "HER" will be a female international wrestling show with the aim of elevating women's wrestling. This event will be led by former WWE star and six-time Women's Champion Mickie James. The third event, "Australian Showcase 2" will feature international and Australian stars with talent from Oceania Pro Wrestling taking part.

Bret Hart also shared his thoughts on the event

The promoters of the event shared some quotes from Bret Hart ahead of the show. Hart was excited about his return Down Under after 20 long years and was looking forward to interacting with his Australian fans.

"It is extremely exciting to be coming back to Australia for the first time in 20 years, in an event showcasing other legends and wrestling talent from around the world and from Australia. The Australian fans have always been so great to me, and I look forward to being a part of this event, along with the best from Dungeon Wrestling," Hart said (H/T Haus of Wrestling)

With WWE also scheduling the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia, it will be interesting to see how the country develops as a major market for wrestling events in the future.

The tickets for the event will go on sale from Sunday 7th January at 12pm Australian Eastern Standard Time and will be available at www.oceaniaprowrestling.com