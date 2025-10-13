  • home icon
  • Bret Hart Suddenly Announces Cancellation Ahead Of Goldberg Meeting

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:18 GMT
The star canceled (Credit: WWE.com)
Bret Hart has now canceled an appearance for an event where he would have met a WWE Hall of Famer he is none to fond of - Goldberg. The star gave his reasons for the cancelation.

Both Hart and Goldberg were scheduled to be under the same roof for the first time in years. Neither star is known to be too fond of one another, with Hart maintaining that the Hall of Famer's work in the ring is dangerous. It was a stiff kick from Da Man that forced the star to retire early thanks to a concussion.

Both stars were advertised for The Big Event convention in New York. The event featured both thestrars, as well as the Great Muta and Sting, as the ones set to appear. Fans were looking forward to what would happen when they came face-to-face with each other given the animosity between the two stars. Now, in a press release, it has been announced that Bret Hart has canceled his appearance for the show.

In a statement, Bret Hart said that it pained him to have to re-schedule his North Eastern USA dates this November, as he has a few unavoidable commitments at home.

"It pains me, but I'm going I have to reschedule my northeastern UnitedStates dates this November, a combination of unexpected and unavoidable commitments at home have left me unable to attend. I hope to see all my fans on the east coast this coming spring. - Bret"
Fans will have to wait for an occasion where the two stars meet.

The Big Event thanked fans for their continued support after the Bret Hart announcement

The convention said that they understood how disappointing this was for the fans and admirers who could not seethe star live at the show. They went on to say that there were several big appearances, including a WWE Hall of Famer, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, The Mountie, Dijak, Mercedes Martinez, and many others, including surprises, at the event.

Further details surrounding the event are awaited.

Anirban Banerjee

