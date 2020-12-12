Bret Hart on the only time he got a day off after a match in WWE 

Bret Hart was a mainstay of the WWE for a long period in the 1990s, and feuded with several legends of the business. The Hitman was an exceptional worker who meshed well with big men as well as smaller, quicker stars.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed on his Confessions Of The Hitman show that he enjoyed working with Bam Bam Bigelow in WWE and that he got a day off from WWE for the first and only time after a match with him.

Bret Hart reveals which match got him a day off in WWE

Bret Hart spoke about the first-ever King of the Ring pay-per-view in WWE, which took place in 1993. The finals of the tournament saw Hart face Bam Bam Bigelow, and the former came up triumphant, to be crowned the King of the Ring winner for the second time.

He stated that he was battered after that match and WWE was very happy with the match that he put on and gave him the next day off.

"After that match [versus Bigelow], I remember after I won that match, they gave me the day off the next day. I remember I could hardly get out of bed. That was the only time, to my memory, that they said, 'You worked so hard last night you can take today off.' And I accepted that. I was like, 'Thank you. I will take the day off and I'll enjoy every bit of it!'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bret Hart revealed that he enjoyed facing Bam Bam Bigelow and called the late Superstar the "best big man in wrestling".

"I always thought Bam Bam Bigelow was the best big man in wrestling. Like, he could do everything. He could do cartwheels. He could jump off the top rope and drop an elbow on you and never hurt you. He was always safe and such a pro, such a born wrestler. I'm sure when Bam Bam Bigelow was three or four years old, he could wrestle then. He was just born to be a wrestler, and I loved working with him. I loved the match he gave me."

In the 1993 edition of the King of the Ring tournament, Bret Hart defeated Razor Ramon in the quarter-finals, followed by a victory over Mr. Perfect in the semi-finals of the tournament. He is the only wrestler in WWE history to win the tournament twice, first in 1991 and then in 1993.