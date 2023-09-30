"Bret really appreciated it" - 12-time champion recalls walking out of WWE in protest of the Montreal Screwjob

It's been decades since the ill-fated Montreal Screwjob, but the WWE incident is still as controversial as ever. Mick Foley was recently asked about what he'd learned from the Screwjob and how it changed his perception of the wrestling business.

Mick Foley summarized it rather beautifully by claiming that after all these years, he has realized wrestling is about forgiveness as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Vince McMahon have buried their differences.

However, in 1997, Vince McMahon's decision to forcefully take the WWE title off of Bret Hart sent shockwaves across the community. Mick Foley, who was in his hotel watching Survivor Series, was livid about what Vince McMahon had done and, in retaliation, no-showed the following day's RAW tapings.

Foley quickly understood, thanks to his wife, that he'd breached the terms of his contract.

"Ultimately, it's a business about forgiveness, right? Ultimately, that's what it turned out to be. But I mean, that was a harsh reality. It really was a harsh reality for me when I was in my hotel room watching the TV and realized I was the only guy; I think Rick Rude also, Rick Rude and I were the only guys who followed through on not showing up. My wife read my contract to me and realized I had just breached it and legally couldn't work anywhere in the world for five years," revealed Foley. [40:33 - 41:20]

Mick Foley admitted that he and other superstars returned to WWE after their "one-day walkout." While their protest failed, Bret Hart was thankful to the roster members for their support, as Foley noted:

"So, the next day, I came back, hat in hand, and it was 'welcome back, no questions asked.' But the Hart Family appreciated it, right? The one-day walkout. Bret really appreciated it as well." [41:21 - 41:40]

It was business, but it also was very personal: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

The Montreal Screwjob had far-reaching effects on WWE as the fans got the first glimpse of how ruthless and desperate Vince McMahon could get to protect his company.

Mick Foley said things getting personal between talents and bosses wasn't uncommon, but the manner in which McMahon handled the matter altered the careers of multiple stars, including the CEO himself.

Foley explained that had there not been a Montreal Screwjob, the WWE Universe probably would have never witnessed the rise of the villainous Mr. McMahon and his era-defining storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"But I mean, it was business, but it also was very personal. We had our backs to the wall, and I did come to understand that Vince was doing what he thought he had to do to save his company. It was really unfortunate that it happened, but no doubt that it was good for WWE's business because that was really the origin of the Mr. McMahon character, and without that, you don't have the angle with Steve and Vince, which really strapped the rocket to WWE at the time." [41:41 - 42:28]

