Brian Cage on why he was not 'happy' on AEW to receive Taz's FTW Championship

One of the major wrestlers currently being pushed on AEW is none other than Brian Cage. Ever since making his debut in AEW, Brian Cage has been wrestling at the top level of the company. Working with Taz as his manager, Brian Cage even received a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW Championship but lost when Taz threw in the towel on his behalf due to his arm being in the danger of being rebroken.

However, there was one moment for which Brian Cage has received a lot of flak from fans and even AEW's legendary wrestling commentator, Jim Ross. The moment that Brian Cage received the FTW Championship from Taz was supposed to be one where he was being greatly honored by getting a legendary wrestling title bestowed upon him by an ECW legend. However, Brian Cage did not show any emotion at all, and that stuck out to fans as something of an issue.

Now, Brian Cage has talked about the incident and his lack of emotion on the recent Busted Open podcast (h/t Fightful).

AEW's Brian Cage on his lack of emotion on receiving the FTW title from Taz

Brian Cage revealed that the idea that he should not 'overly ecstatic' came from none other than Taz. He said that it was a part of his AEW persona to not freak out or become too happy with the fact that he got the FTW title.

"[Taz] didn't want me to be overly ecstatic. It wasn't a surprise to me that I was getting it as he unveiled it to everyone else. I'm a grown ass man and a machine at that, am I supposed to freak out like an eight-year-old at a birthday who just got an awesome birthday present? It wasn't like I won the thing. He gave it to me, which is awesome, but it wasn't like it was a big accomplishment after a crazy match. If you're gonna give it to me, great. I'll showcase it, I'm the FTW Champion. I thought more of the fact that he called me the 'baddest son of a b***h in wrestling.' He thought my reaction was fine. He didn't want me to freak out about it. I don't know how I should have reacted to appease fans."

Cage went on to reveal that Taz was happy with his reaction. He also said that the FTW title would possibly be used more in AEW given the reaction that it received when it was unveiled.