"It can be a good thing for a showrunner like Vince McMahon" - Ex-WWE head writer hails WWE's creative process

Ex-WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has showered praise on the company's creative process.

Gewirtz served as a writer for WWE and was with the promotion during the "Attitude Era." He became the youngest and longest-tenured head writer in the company's history.

The former WWE writer spoke to TV insider recently and was asked about the creative process in the promotion. The 28-year-old explained that WWE's creative process since the company got the trade listed, has been a plus point for Vince McMahon.

''Things change in a flash. Even when I was there, the process went through so many different changes,'' said Gewirtz. ''It was basically 'Get with the talent, put something together, make it to television, and we’ll see how the audience reacts and talk about it afterward.' Then as the company became publicly traded there were a lot more eyes on it. It can be a good thing for a showrunner like Vince McMahon. You know what you’re going to get when the show is on the air.''

The Senior Vice President of Seven Bucks Production also opined that certain talents have gained trust and freedom through promos. He compared the current system to how stars like Ric Flair, Roddy Piper and Randy Savage were given complete freedom.

''But you can also stifle the creativity a little bit in the wrestling business, which is known for more of the off-the-cuff promo skills like Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper. The idea of the writer in that era would be laughed at out of the building. I can’t speak to how it exactly works nowadays, but I think it’s a nice mixture where certain talents have gained the trust and leeway with promos while others go through a process."

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz sheds light on Young Rock Season 2

Brian Gewirtz spoke about the launch of Young Rock Season 2 after the American television sitcom's successful season 1. The second installment of the show, which is a continuation of the first part, premiered on March 15th, 2022.

Young Rock is an American television sitcom revolving around the life of Dwayne Johnson. Gewirtz was asked about Johnson's transformation into Rocky Maivia in Season 2 during an interview with TV Insider. The former writer then revealed that there would be a considerable part of The Rock's transformation into a pro-wrestler in the second season.

''The trailer was a way to get fans excited. Without getting too into it, it’s definitely more than a fleeting moment. There are definitely going to be things fans of that era are going to walk away feeling like holy sh–!'' continued Gewirtz

