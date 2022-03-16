"He is open to hearing ideas" - Former WWE writer on working with The Rock

Senior Vice President of Seven Bucks Productions, Brian Gewirtz has detailed his experience of working with The Rock.

The Rock was one of the most influential superstars of the "Attitude Era" in WWE. He is also one of the most beloved superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Dwayne Johnson made his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment in 1996 and went on to headline several WrestleMania events.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Brian Gewirtz said that The Rock was the one who kick-started his career in WWE.

''I started out writing on sitcoms. That was always my dream. I never thought about working for WWE,'' said Gewirtz. ''Mainly through an encounter working with Dwayne when I was working with MTV and we did these specials together. He is the one who asked me if I ever considered working for WWF at the time. The wheels were put in motion. I met him in July 1999, and he had already headlined a WrestleMania with [Steve] Austin.''

The former writer continued by stating that Johnson is open to hearing ideas, regardless of a person's background.

''His mindset was pretty much the same as now, Gewirtz continued. "He is not concerned about how many credits you have or what your background is. He is open to hearing ideas. He applied that mindset not only in his wrestling promos where it started but also in television shows and other projects. It’s always fun to create this season. Putting the script together and reminiscing all the times we would spend writing promos for WWE."

Brian Gewirtz comments on the possibility of The Rock's in-ring return

Brian Gewirtz feels it depends solely on The Rock if he wants to return to wrestling.

The former WWE writer explained that potentially getting hurt is the main reason The Great One is hesitant to wrestle. He cited how an injury that the former world champion suffered against John Cena delayed the production of the "Hercules" movie.

''There are so many factors that go into Dwayne’s appearance in terms of a WWE ring,'' said Gewirtz. ''Between his movie schedule and health. Infamously at WrestleMania against John Cena, it resulted in some pretty horrific injuries that required surgery and the delaying of the Hercules movie at the time.''

Gewirtz also stated in the interview that the former WWE Champion is in pretty good shape to fight and that the company would be elated to come back.

''I also know this is a passion and business he was born into and born with," Gewirtz added. "That never truly goes away. I don’t know if you’ve seen the guy lately, but he is in pretty good shape. I think he could probably do it if push came to shove. I think it comes down to what he wants to do and when. It comes down to what Dwayne wants to do. I’m sure WWE would be more than happy to have him."

