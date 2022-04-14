Brian Hebner questions authenticity of the infamous Montreal Screwjob

Former WWE referee Brian Hebner recently questioned the legitimacy of the iconic Montreal Screwjob. Brian is the son of Earl Hebner, who officiated the controversial bout in 1997.

At Survivor Series 1997, Vince McMahon sought to take the world championship off Bret Hart regardless of the predetermined finish of the contest. The Hitman's opponent Shawn Michaels put Hart in a Sharpshooter, with McMahon quickly calling for the bell. Michaels was then awarded the title in controversial fashion.

During a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, Brian Hebner stated how he still believes to this day that the screwjob was a work.

"I thought it was a work the whole time, and still do to this day. I think it was one exactly properly done. I just don’t believe it really worked out the way we are told. I know my dad’s end is true, but I don’t think that’s the way it went. I think it was worked." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Hart, McMahon and Michaels would not reconcile with one another until 2010, when Bret made his triumphant return to WWE. The Hall of Famer sought to make amends after 12 years of animosity between the trio. The finish to the screwjob is still being discussed today as to whether or not it was a work.

Brian Hebner on the state of wrestling refereeing today

As somebody whose family tree is entrenched deep in wrestling officiating, Hebner knows all too well about what makes a good wrestling referee.

Continuing his conversation on The Angle Podcast, Brian Hebner gave his honest thoughts on the style of refereeing today.

"Nowadays the refs today are trying to get their own s**t in, trying to get their own spots in,” Hebner said. “No one is paying a ticket to sit their ass in a seat for you. Nobody is paying a dollar to see you do anything in that ring. They may respect what you do, but they are not paying to see you." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Hebner might be correct in stating that fans are not paying to see the officials when they purchase a ticket for an event. However, it is entertaining when a referee gets physically involved in a contest, adding to the drama.

