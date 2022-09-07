Former champion names Rey Mysterio in top five Cruiserweights; adds WWE Hall of Famer to the list (Exclusive)

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick recently spoke about his top five cruiserweights in the business.

Kendrick was one of the top guys in the company's cruiserweight division. Before that, he held the tag team championship on two occasions. He is also credited for training several WWE stars, including Eva Marie and Sonya Deville.

In an exclusive interview on the UnSKripted podcast, Kendrick mentioned that his favorite cruiserweight wrestlers were Rey Mysterio, Tiger Mask, Dynamite Kid, Chris Jericho, and Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. He detailed that he followed WCW Nitro back in the day and was fond of their cruiserweight division.

"So, top five of all time. It can be Rey Mysterio, Tiger Mask, Dynamite Kid, Eddie Guerrero and Chris Jericho. I'm 43 so when Nitro was on, I was in high school. It was a perfect time. So those guys were really, really - and then the tape trading from there." (10:05 - 10:40)

Rey Mysterio is currently in a feud with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

While he may be the greatest cruiserweight to ever set foot in the ring, The Master of 619 has his own set of problems to deal with currently. Rey has been in a battle of attrition with The Judgment Day for several months now.

There was some brief respite as Rey Mysterio, and his former tag team partner Edge teamed up once again at Clash at the Castle to take down the gothic faction. But after the match, his son, Dominik Mysterio, turned on him and The Rated R Superstar, leaving the two legends writhing in pain.

This week on RAW, Dominik aligned with Judgment Day and even assisted Damian Priest in picking up a win over his dad. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

