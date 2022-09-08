“I just wanna get high, that was my response” - Brian Kendrick opens up about being fined by WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick has opened up about his release from the company.

He previously performed as a tag team performer alongside Paul London and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice. Kendrick had a few notable feuds during his time in the company, including one with 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the former Cruiserweight Champion claimed that he was initially told that the creative team didn't have anything for him. Kendrick added that he once agreed to pay a thousand-dollar fine and had a very casual response.

Brian Kendrick said:

"Yes, the official reason was that they had nothing for me, that was it. They, 'writers have nothing for you then I was told that, you know I wasn't buying that answer because I wasn't getting the job done and I, you know like the on that too, but it bit was an attitude problem, this was the time when they had the propox, it was a thousand dollar fine and they talked to me about it and I didn't care, 'take my thousand dollars,' I didn't care. I was you know, didn't care 'just thousand dollar bucks, I just wanna get high.' that was my response." (29:12-29:54)

Brian Kendrick recently compared himself to WWE legend John Cena

In continuation of the same interview, Brian Kendrick mentioned how John Cena's attitude was different from him at that time. He believes Cena's attitude was what helped the former grow in the industry.

He added that despite being a talented wrestler, he wasn't a company person back then. The former 205 Live star said:

"Well if you wanna push me, how can they push me, meaning if John Cena gave those types of answers, and I never had it in me to be to do what he does. But if he gave those kinds of answers then he wouldn't be doing snickers commercials, he wouldn't be doing transformers, he wouldn't be doing any of these things. You can't just be such a selfish, you know jerk like that. So, that was it, I wasn't a good company person, I might have been a talented wrestler, I thought I was." (29:57- 30:35)

What are your thoughts on Brian Kendrick's comments? Sound off below!

