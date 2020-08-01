Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Brian Myers and Matt Cardona have poked fun at their former boss Vince McMahon in a post on their Major Figure Wrestling Podcast Instagram account.

The post shows Matt Cardona next to fellow AEW wrestler Cody and Brian Myers next to former TNA President Dixie Carter, all in action figure form, as their action figures stare at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on the outside of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast toy ring.

Former Tag Team Champs poke fun at Vince McMahon

This post seemingly reflects Brian Myers and Matt Cardona's post-WWE careers. Both wrestlers were released back in April from Vince McMahon's company due to budget cuts associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, after waiting for their 90-day non-compete clauses to expire, both Brian Myers and Matt Cardona have now both signed with prominent wrestling promotions.

Brian Myers has gone on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, as reflected by being positioned next to the former President of the promotion Dixie Carter. In recent weeks, a series of Brian Myers vignettes have aired during episodes of IMPACT Wrestling on AXSTV.

Matt Cardona is 'All Elite'

Matt Cardona made his shocking All Elite Wrestling debut this past week on AEW Dynamite as he reunited with friend and current AEW TNT Champion, Cody.

After defeating WARHORSE in the weekly TNT Championship open challenge, Cody and his opponent would be attacked by members of The Dark Order. Just as the evil minions of Mr. Brodie Lee looked set to attack the head coach of The Nightmare Family, Arn Anderson, Cardona would rush to the ring and make the save.

Subsequently, it has been announced that Matt Cardona will make his AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite as he teams up with Cody to face off against The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Brian Myers and Matt Cardona's 'Major' obsession

It has been well documented that Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are huge collectors of professional wrestling action figures and toys. The real-life best friends and former tag team champions host a weekly podcast called the 'Major Figure Wrestling Podcast'.

In each weekly episode both Matt Cardona and Brian Myers discuss the latest news, upcoming releases, new toys on the market, vintage toys and much more as they indulge in their pro wrestling fandom.