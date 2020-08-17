Brian Myers on working as a backstage producer for WWE

Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers has discussed how an injury during his WWE career led him to become a WWE producer and forming a relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

During an interview on Sitting Ringside with Dave Penzer, the former Curt Hawkins detailed the circumstances that led to his trial run as WWE Producer:

“Vince saw my name on the injury report, and he'd like me to be a producer while I'm out and learn that side of the business. That's not really an opportunity that you can say no to. So I went, “okay…” and I wound up working more hurt than I would have as an active talent, I went to every single TV, Raw, Smackdown, pay-per-views, in a suit, the whole nine, all the production meetings. But what that did was really finally like I was able to establish a relationship with Vince and [gain] a big thing that I think a lot of the boys don't have. I was very comfortable speaking to him, you know?” (h/t Fightful)

Brian Myers in IMPACT Wrestling

After being released by WWE due to COVID-19 budget cuts in April, Brian Myers signed with IMPACT Wrestling in July, making his in-ring debut this past week on IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV.

This past week, Brian Myers challenged Eddie Edwards for the IMPACT World Championship in the weekly IMPACT World Championship open challenge but was unsuccessful.

Check out why the entire industry is talking about THE MOST PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER:https://t.co/5rxuqaJoAn#IMPACTonAXSTV @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/CWkR6KYTzB — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) August 12, 2020

In addition to competing in IMPACT Wrestling, Brian Myers also hosts The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast along with his former WWE Tag Team Champion partner Matt Cardona.

Brian Myers had previously competed in IMPACT Wrestling back in 2015, becoming a TNA World Tag Team Champion with Trevor Lee. However, Brian Myers would rejoin WWE in 2016, debuting on the SmackDown brand.

Brian Myers was best known for having a consecutive losing streak in WWE that lasted 269 matches. This losing streak would be broken at WrestleMania 35 when Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships.