Brian Pillman's grandson helps prevent mass school shooting

Brian Pillman's legacy continues to live on through his family, including his hero grandson, who prevented a school shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jackson Swallen, also known to his family as Boom, is the grandson of the "Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman and the nephew of current WWE superstar Lexis King. Swallen is a 15-year-old student at Mariemont High School in Cincinnati.

According to FOX19, Swallen alerted his father of a potential mass shooting at his school. His father alerted authorities immediately, which led them to a 14-year-old student with a detailed plan and hit list against at least eight students and a teacher.

Jackson Swallen had the courage to tell his father despite the alleged suspect's threats to kill him. Swallen just wanted to save his classmates from harm, and Mariemont Chief of Police Richard Hines was thankful for getting the tip that prevented a possible tragedy.

"It's very admirable that he did that, and like I've said before: See something, say something, hear something, say something," Mariemont Chief of Police Richard Hines told FOX19. "If we hadn't gotten the tip, I think we would have had a very bad situation."

The alleged suspect was arrested on Wednesday at Mariemont High School. He was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. An adult from out of the state, who might have conspired with the suspect, is also under investigation.

Brian Pillman's grandson to receive award from Uvalde Foundation for Kids

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is set to give an award to Brian Pillman's grandson, Jackson Swallen, for helping prevent a possible mass shooting. Swallen will receive the National Student Hero Award, and his uncle Lexis King is very proud of him.

"This is my nephew Jackson Swallen," King wrote on X. "As you can probably tell he's got the genes of his late grandfather Flyin' Brian Pillman! 15 years old and already a national hero, we are all so proud of him!!!"

Brian Pillman had six children – Danielle, Brittany, Brian Jr., Skylar, Jesse, and Alexis. Danielle and Brittany are his first two children from previous relationships, while Brian Jr. and Skylar are with his wife Melanie.

Jesse and Alexis were Melanie's kids from her previous relationships, and Pillman adopted them as his own. Alexis passed away in 2009 due to an automobile accident. Melanie died in 2022 after years of drug abuse.

