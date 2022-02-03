"I don’t do it for myself" - Brie Bella on emotional moment in The Women’s Royal Rumble

Brie Bella had a very special moment when she returned at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.

Brie returned to the Rumble alongside her sister Nikki Bella as well as other legends like Lita, Michelle McCool, Melina and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella talked about her time in the Women's Royal Rumble and her decision to utilize her husband Bryan Danielson's "Yes!" chant with the rest of the WWE Universe.

"When I started to hear people say, ‘Yes!’," Brie Bella said. "In my head, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna go with this.’ Because I was gonna go into my Brie Mode knee, but I’m like, no, I’m gonna go with the ‘Yes!’ chant because one thing about my husband, he has a huge presence.''

She went on to describe how she feels about her husband:

''And when I hear the ‘Yes!’ chant, I immediately think of him. And it made me just feel him in that moment. So when I do the ‘Yes!’ chant, (...) I do it because I feel my husband in that moment. And my husband to me is more than just Daniel Bryan more than just Bryan Danielson. He’s a soulmate. And so feeling that energy of the crowd it makes me get teary-eyed and emotional too when I do that; it’s like he’s right next to me."

Nikki says Brie Bella would have killed the moment for the fans had she not done the "Yes!" chant

Nikki Bella believes that the "Yes!" chant is a representation of everything Bryan Danielson is. Nikki expressed that she loves how WWE blends real life and characters.

"But that’s what I love about what we do is because we can blend those moments of real-life and characters," Nikki Bella said. "That’s the beauty of WWE, and that’s the “Yes!” chant is the representation of Daniel Bryan that was in WWE forever.''

Nikki also stated that if Brie had not gone with the fans in doing the "Yes!" chant, she would have killed that moment for the WWE Universe.

''Then also the Daniel Bryan that married Brie Bella and had this whole iconic, beautiful love story on “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas”, but also that comes to the ring and is real. And a fan started chanting “Yes!” because it means something to them too. And if you didn’t join in on that, then you’re just killing the moment for them of why they paid a ticket and came.''

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Brandon Nell

