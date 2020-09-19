Brie Bella reveals why Daniel Bryan is sleeping in their guest bedroom

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has opened up on the recent changes experienced by herself and her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, after the birth of their son, Buddy, several months ago.

During a recent episode of The Total Bellas Podcast, Brie revealed that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the birth of her cousin Matteo and the birth of her baby brother Buddy, has led to quite the adjustment for their daughter Birdie:

“[The coronavirus] been a big change for her, not going to school and all her fun little classes, and then having Artem [Chigvintsev] and [Nikki Bella] have a baby, [Matteo], and that attention go away, and then us having one. Even though she’s obsessed with Buddy, it’s hard when it’s all about you and then now you’re sharing it all.”

Due to this large adjustment for their daughter, Brie Bella revealed that her husband, Daniel Bryan, is currently giving "all of [his] attention and energy" to their daughter. So much so that Daniel Bryan is currently sleeping in the guest room so that he can be on their 3-year old daughter's schedule. The former Divas Champion also noted that Bryan has been homeschooling Birdie "for fun".

Brie Bella was quick to praise the efforts and support of Daniel Bryan, revealing that he has allowed Brie to focus all of her attention to their new-born son:

“It’s been amazing, because Bryan’s really taken control with Bird and it’s allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy. I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention [then], but it’s really kind of helped me not be so stressed out.”

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcome a baby boy

Brie Bella gave birth to her and Daniel Bryan's second child earlier this year in August. A baby boy, the child was named Buddy Dessert Danielson.

During a post on her official Instagram page, Brie Bella explained the meaning behind the baby boy's name:

“Named after Bryan’s dad and his middle name, [Dessert], is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name, he came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”