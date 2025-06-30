Brie Bella sends a message after making appearance outside WWE

Brie Bella recently made a non-WWE appearance. She has now sent a message after the event.

Brie Bella is one of the greatest female performers in the history of the WWE. She was one of the key players in the women's revolution and was responsible for taking the industry forward in terms of women's wrestling.

However, Brie hasn't made many appearances for WWE in recent years, with her last match taking place in 2022 when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble. Since then, she hasn't stepped back into the ring. However, she keeps herself busy with her many other projects.

Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer got an opportunity to be a co-host on X Games, an action sports event founded by ESPN. Following the event, she took to Instagram to highlight the incredible experience she had.

"Wooooowwwww!!! What an incredible experience! I had the most amazing time co-hosting the @xgames so much respect for all the athletes in the games. Every sport, discipline and comp blew my mind! leaving feeling so inspired!! HUGE thank you to the one and only @selema Meant the world having you by my side. You are truly the soul to action sports!! And to my girl @kristen_beat who help guide me the whole way."

Brie Bella gives a disappointing update about her WWE future

A few weeks ago, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE RAW and was confronted by Liv Morgan. The former Women's World Champion laid out the WWE Hall of Famer at the end of the segment, leading to speculation that the two women would compete at WWE Evolution. However, that match seems to be out after Morgan injured herself during her recent match against Kairi Sane. Meanwhile, fans have been wondering if Brie Bella would also return for WWE Evolution.

During a recent interview with NEWS4SANANTONIO, Brie explained that she was willing to make her return to WWE, but the Stamford-based promotion hasn't reached out to her yet.

"I mean, I would love to return. But, I'm kind of waiting for that call still. Nikki got the call. Brie didn't. So, you know, I didn't change my number. If you guys wanted to know. All we need is a phone call and that can happen," said Brie Bella. (H/T - Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if Brie Bella will make her WWE return for Evolution 2.

