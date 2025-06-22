Top star gives unfortunate update on return; WWE hasn't been in touch with her 

A former Divas Champion has confirmed that, despite swirling online rumors, she was still waiting for WWE to give her a phone call regarding a potential return. Brie Bella stated that, unlike Nikki Bella, she hasn't been asked to return yet.
A couple of weeks back, Nikki Bella returned on RAW to set the stage for Evolution 2025, where she's likely to be in action. The WWE legend's sister, Brie Bella, was also expected to follow suit and return in time for the premium live event. However, the former Divas Champion has now shared a somewhat disappointing update.
In a recent chat with NEWS4SANANTONIO, Brie Bella explained that while she was more than willing to return, WWE hadn't approached her yet. However, she added that she was hopeful the global juggernaut would give her a call soon.
"I mean, I would love to return. But, I'm kind of waiting for that call still. Nikki got the call. Brie didn't. So, you know, I didn't change my number. If you guys wanted to know. All we need is a phone call and that can happen," said Brie Bella. (H/T - Fightful)
It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team chalks out any plans for Brie Bella for Evolution 2025, as fans would love to see her perform at the event.
Brie Bella is expected to team up with Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution 2025
A few days back, in a Q/A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WrestleVotes reported that WWE had planned to have The Bella Twins face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Evolution 2025 next month. However, the reliable insider added that with the earlier plans being jeopardized by Morgan's shoulder injury, the company could likely replace her with Roxanne Perez for the tag team match.
"I know people may not wanna hear this but we reported it was possibly going to be the Bella Twins vs. Liv and Raquel at Evolution for the titles. You could put Roxanne in her place and just keep the match as it is. I don't know if that's what they'll do," he said.
Morgan is expected to undergo surgery soon and could potentially miss several months of action due to the heartbreaking turn of events on RAW.