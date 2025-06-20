Another unfortunate update on Liv Morgan's situation following her injury on WWE RAW - Reports

Liv Morgan had suffered an unfortunate injury to the elbow on RAW this past week, and the news regarding her expected time out isn't getting any better, as we have another unfortunate update.

According to a report on Fightful Select, there is no confirmation on how long the former Women's World Champion is expected to be out of action. As you may have heard, her Fanatics signing was shelved as a result. Not only this, but a lot of creative plans are being revamped as a result of this, as she was set to continue her role as a big part of WWE programming in 2025.

According to the report from Fightful, talent are extremely disappointed, and Liv Morgan reportedly has a very high stature backstage and is one of the more revered figures in the locker room.

It should be noted that JoeyVotes & TC of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge stated that six months is the expected time period for Morgan's return. However, this latest report from Fightful seems to suggest that any figures are essentially estimates at this point.

There was a huge moment planned on RAW prior to Liv Morgan's injury

It goes without saying that most people were concerned about the injury suffered by the Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. Even her biggest on-screen rival, Rhea Ripley, broke character to tell people to never celebrate an injury. But what would have happened on June 16 if the Liv-Morgan Kairi Sane match reached a definitive conclusion?

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer revealed that not only was WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella present, but she was expected to be a part of a run-in angle.

“Nikki Bella was there and she was going to do a run-in in the Liv Morgan-Kairi Sane match to help set up, you know, this next part of the angle," Meltzer said. (H/T RSN)

This would, of course, have been a follow-up to the June 9 segment on RAW, where Morgan and Nikki Bella shared the ring. During that bout, Morgan claimed that she would have easily surpassed Nikki Bella in her time, and took a shot at Bella's real-life divorce from her former partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

All things looked like a clash at Evolution was in the cards, as it was reported prior to Morgan's injury on WrestleVotes Radio that WWE was hoping to bring Brie Bella back to reunite The Bella Twins, who would have competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship at the all-women's premium live event.

Unfortunately, it appears that angle is gone for good, leaving a big question about what could happen with the Women's Tag Team Championship. While vacating the title seems like an obvious solution, WWE has previously gone the route of having "stand-in" partners to continue the title reign.

