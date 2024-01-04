"Bring back Dean Ambrose" - Fans push for iconic WWE tag team to reform

WWE fans are pushing for Dean Ambrose to return to the company to reform an iconic tag team.

The Miz and R-Truth (Awesome Truth) reunited this past Monday night on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. The unlikely duo battled The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match and picked up the pinfall victory. R-Truth was bewildered during the match as he still believes he is in The Judgment Day, but The Miz took control and planted JD McDonagh with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.

CM Punk reunited with his old friend Kofi Kingston during a backstage segment on SmackDown last month as well. WWE's official X account asked fans on social media today who they would like to see reunite next and received a variety of responses.

Many fans are hoping to see Pat McAfee return next to reunite with Michael Cole on commentary.

Some fans are holding out hope that Sasha Banks will return to the company and reunite with Bayley to reform The Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

Wrestling fans also pushed for Dean Ambrose to return to the company to reform The Shield, while others suggested that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunite on WWE television.

WWE legend believes Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were better than Roman Reigns in The Shield

Hall of Famer Madusa recently claimed she enjoyed Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in The Shield more than Roman Reigns.

The Shield was an iconic faction, and all three members are still huge stars in professional wrestling. Dean Ambrose is now known as Jon Moxley in AEW and has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the company. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are both reigning champions in WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Madusa praised Roman Reigns and stated that he is in the prime of his career.

"Right now, he's in his prime, more than he's ever been in his entire career," said Madusa. (11:20 - 11: 25)

However, Madusa revealed that she enjoyed Rollins and Ambrose more in The Shield when asked to name her favorite member of the faction.

"It has to be Seth or Mox," she said. (12:08 - 12:11)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which tag team on the main roster steps up to The Judgment Day next and challenges for the titles.

Which tag teams would you like to see reunite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.