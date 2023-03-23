WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley were better than Roman Reigns in The Shield (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa thinks Seth Rollins and AEW star Jon Moxley were better in The Shield than Roman Reigns. He also picked The Visionary as the "Most Evil Heel of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

It's safe to say that The Shield is arguably the greatest WWE stable of the current century. The faction created megastars in the form of Rollins, Reigns, and Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose). All three performers went on to become major singles stars in the promotion, with each winning the WWE Championship.

While Moxley departed the company in 2019 to join AEW, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are still with the global juggernaut and are two of its biggest stars.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Madusa picked Rollins as the "Most Evil Heel of the Year" and said he was in the prime of his career right now.

"Right now, he's in his prime, more than he's ever been in his entire career," said Maduda. (11:20 - 11: 25)

Furthermore, when quizzed about The Shield and who was her favorite in the faction, the WWE legend chose Rollins and Jon Moxley over Roman Reigns.

"It has to be Seth or Mox," said Madusa. (12:08 - 12:11)

WWE stars Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are gearing up for major WrestleMania 39 matches

With WrestleMania 39 just a handful of days away, the anticipation for the Premium Live Event is through the roof. The show will be headlined by Roman Reigns, who will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare earned the title shot after winning the 2023 Men's Rumble match and is currently the favorite to dethrone The Tribal Chief come April 2nd.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins, too, will be involved in a marquee match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The former Universal Champion will take on Logan Paul in a singles bout.

The YouTube sensation has gotten the better of The Visionary in their segments on RAW so far to build the match.

