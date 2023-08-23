"Bring him back the way fans want him" - Legend wants Bray Wyatt to return to WWE as The Fiend (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently urged WWE to bring back Bray Wyatt in The Fiend persona, as it's arguably the most successful gimmick he has adopted in the promotion yet.

The Eater of Worlds is one of the most creatively gifted workers in the sports entertainment juggernaut. His ability to marry the supernatural and spooky with wrestling has made him a cult figure among his legion of fans. However, as the case is with any creative thinker, not all of Wyatt's ideas have struck gold and been successful.

Now that he's potentially gearing up for his WWE return, Bill Apter wants the company to bring Bray Wyatt back in his The Fiend avatar, one of his most popular characters. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated that the promotion shouldn't delay his return anymore and must present him as The Fiend.

"See, I think he'll be back in WWE. But the way to package him this time, they can't delay the packaging. Bring him back the way fans want him. Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. That's what they want back," said Bill Apter. [6:48 - 7:04]

Dutch Mantell doesn't have high hopes for Bray Wyatt's return to WWE

Earlier this month on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast, Dutch Mantell stated that he wasn't very optimistic about Wyatt's WWE return. The wrestling legend explained that The Eater of Worlds' ideas were a great fit for comic books but not for wrestling, as they couldn't be translated well into the ring.

"Bray Wyatt is writing this stuff... Well, it may have been okay for a comic book, but it's not okay for WWE television. It's not action," Dutch Mantell said.

With fan anticipation for his return building with every passing day, it'll be interesting to see how WWE chooses to bring back Wyatt.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's take on why Wyatt should return as The Fiend? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

