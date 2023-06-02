"Bring back the winged eagle belt" - Fans react to WWE reportedly introducing a new title for Roman Reigns on SmackDown

WWE is reportedly planning to unveil a new Universal Championship on SmackDown this week during Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration. Wrestling fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

The Tribal Chief hit a thousand days as Universal Champion on May 27 last month, the same day he competed at Night of Champions. During the event, he teamed up with his cousin Solo Sikoa against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Jimmy cost them the match after hitting The Head of the Table with two superkicks.

On the blue brand this week, Roman Reigns will celebrate his incredible milestone, as he's been a world champion in WWE since 2020. According to Fightful Select, a new championship could be unveiled during the show.

The report mentions memos that mentioned the "New WWE Universal Championship" on it. Nothing has been announced yet, and plans could change. The wrestling community took to Twitter to comment on the rumors in a series of tweets.

One fan wants the famous Winged Eagle Belt to make its return to the company:

Some fans think that the promotion should merge the WWE and Universal Championships into one belt:

One wrestling fan speculates that Cody Rhodes will interrupt Roman's celebration on SmackDown, as the former is advertised for the show:

sindi!🌊 @livsnightmare the way cody is gonna interrupt roman’s 1000 days celebration tomorrow, since roman is getting a new title belt the way cody is gonna interrupt roman’s 1000 days celebration tomorrow, since roman is getting a new title belt https://t.co/qN9ZD16HV7

Another fan questioned whether the new belt will still follow the WWE title lineage:

Alex @AJG424 Roman getting a new title is quite interesting… although a new Universal title? Meaning it won’t follow the WWE title lineage? No way they throw away a 50 year legacy right? Roman getting a new title is quite interesting… although a new Universal title? Meaning it won’t follow the WWE title lineage? No way they throw away a 50 year legacy right?

One fan shared what they think Roman Reigns will look like when he's presented with the new title:

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts Roman Reigns being presented with a new title on SmackDown in celebration of 1000 days. Roman Reigns being presented with a new title on SmackDown in celebration of 1000 days. https://t.co/QwvFsRJoU8

This fan thinks that the new title will look similar to Snoop Dogg's golden WWE Championship belt:

Roman Reigns sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his 1000-day celebration on SmackDown

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Title at Payback in 2020, and at WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

He successfully defended the gold against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Ahead of his celebration on the blue brand, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to make a bold claim, stating that tough times made him the Tribal Chief he is today. He also referred to himself as "The Greatest of All Time."

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

The Greatest of All Time.

🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world!

#AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.The Greatest of All Time.🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. ☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry. After Jimmy Uso's betrayal at Night of Champions, it'll be interesting to see what transpires on SmackDown this week.

Who would you like to see Roman face next in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

