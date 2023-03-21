"Bring your Demon" - 49-year-old WWE Superstar challenges Finn Balor while teasing new version of his character

Finn Balor is going to have to revert to the demon of his past as he is set for one of the biggest matches of his career. Judgment Day, barring Damian Priest, all have high-profile matches set for WrestleMania (even if all aren't official yet) and Balor has a massive task at hand as a year-long storyline against Edge is set to culminate inside Hell in a Cell. The 49-year-old WWE legend teased a new version of himself on RAW this week.

It was a darkly lit room, with Edge showcasing a different side of himself. It was reminiscent of the early Judgment Day period, minus the supernatural bits. The Hall of Famer directly called out Finn Balor to bring out The Demon.

The last time we saw The Demon was in October 2021 during the main event of Extreme Rules as Roman Reigns faced him. It marked The Demon's first defeat on the main roster and second overall in WWE.

Edge also seemingly teased a different character, saying he would bring "The Devil" himself. It only seems suitable that the culmination of the feud will be inside Hell in a Cell.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top between Edge and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39.

