"Bring with them a lot of background packages" - Eric Bischoff on how promotions should book Latino wrestlers

Eric Bischoff is one of the most respected figures in the wrestling business. Well known for his work as a producer, Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on how he feels wrestling promotions should book Latino wrestlers.

Eric Bischoff is an entrepreneur and former professional wrestling booker. Most well known for his time in WCW, Bischoff served the company for 10 years from 1991 to 2001. Since then he has been a part of a number of promotions, most notably WWE and TNA. He currently hosts his own podcast, 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff.

While discussing the Lucha Libre style of wrestling with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on how wrestling promotions can book Latino Superstars. He believes that it is important to give the audience some background information on the wrestler they are looking to promote in order to get them invested in the talent.

"I think when any wrestling company uses someone from Mexico or someone from Puerto Rico be sure to bring with them a lot of background packages and a lot of storytelling devices that allow the audience to get to know that talent. I think that would go a long way to making people appreciate the Mexican culture and the Puerto Rican culture, as well as make the talent more interesting to the audience."

It is true, that in order to have a wrestler get over with the audience it is important for the wrestler to establish a connection. Bischoff makes a good point when he says that it falls on the promotion to help establish this connection.

Eric Bischoff feels that Lucha Libre isn't as exciting as it used to be

Lucha Libre style of wrestling is one of the oldest forms of wrestling in the world. Known for its high-flying style and maneuvers, it has wowed a number of viewers around the world. However, Eric Bischoff believes that after 20 years of exposure on television, the style has lost a lot of the excitement that came with it.

"Now the audience has seen over the last 20 years more Lucha Libre in the United States and more wrestlers from Mexico wrestling in WWE and other organizations. It's not as new anymore. It doesn't feel as exciting anymore as when we first did it."

Lucha Libre is a very unique style that still has the potential to wow the audience.