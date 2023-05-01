WWE's recent live show in Europe had some incredible matches and spots. One particular spot that caught the eye of wrestling fans involved Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models.

Alpha Academy has been one of the most entertaining teams in the company for the last couple of years. While Otis and Chad Gable haven’t had the most success in the ring, fans have seen them feature on RAW regularly to put on some great segments and matches.

Maxxine Dupri from Maximum Male Models has been trying to bag Otis and take him away from Gable. The storyline has seen the two sides compete on and off the screen on many occasions.

The two teams met for a match in Paris at a WWE live show. During the contest, Chad Gable and Otis got hold of baguettes to use as weapons against their opponents.

WWE’s official Twitter handle posted a video of the two men brutalizing their opponents with bread.

Fans were amazed by the spot and took to Twitter to react to the video. Many pointed out that the use of these weapons was extremely innovative.

Check out the reactions below:

mrdodger1966 @mrdodger1966 @WWE Moments later, they emerged from under the ring with ... two berets!!! Oh, the humanity/carnage!! @WWE Moments later, they emerged from under the ring with ... two berets!!! Oh, the humanity/carnage!!

Fred Pleis @SenseiFredsMojo @WWE Lest anyone be confused, if that is day old bread, that crust is no joke. Only the inside is soft on a baguette. @WWE Lest anyone be confused, if that is day old bread, that crust is no joke. Only the inside is soft on a baguette.

Bread, when translated into French, is called Pain. That’s exactly what the team of Mace and Mansoor suffered at the hands of Alpha Academy.

Superstars have often done something different to entertain fans during live shows. Kudos to MMM for selling the moves to perfection.

Fans in Paris were also spotted singing a popular WWE stars' theme at a subway station

WWE’s tour to France seems to have been successful, as fans from the country have appreciated the superstars for their work in the ring.

A fan recently posted a video of people singing Seth Rollins’ theme song at a subway station in Paris. The video quickly became popular among wrestling fans.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Who else is doing it like him?! Seth Rollins pulled up to Paris and got the whole crowd singing his songWho else is doing it like him?! Seth Rollins pulled up to Paris and got the whole crowd singing his song 🔥🔥🔥 Who else is doing it like him?! https://t.co/cKtT6wl8z8

Rollins has one of the catchiest entrance themes in the company. Fans have often sung along to it for several minutes during shows. It was great to see fans in Paris sing his entrance theme in the unlikeliest of places.

Do you enjoy watching your favorite superstars do the craziest of things during live shows? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes