"There's zero chance you of all people are gonna be capable of beating Roman Reigns" - British Star sends a brutally honest message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Ahead of Drew McIntyre's title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle, his friend and former colleague Wade Barrett didn't mince his words while sharing his thoughts regarding the bout.

Barrett and McIntyre have been going back and forth throughout their careers, engaging in friendly banter countless times in the past. It comes as no surprise that The Bare Knuckle Brawler would have sentiments regarding the main event of Clash at the Castle.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre sat down to discuss his emotions and thoughts ahead of his match against Roman Reigns. Towards the end, a short video message from Wade Barrett was aired, with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion finding it hard to believe that Drew will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"I know you've got a very big match up coming up at Cardiff, Clash at the Castle. I just wanted to wish you the best of luck," said Barrett. "We go back a long way. I know you very well. We used to live together. It would make me immensely proud if you went out there and won the championship but [laughs], I'm afraid I've got some bad news. Let's be honest pal, there's zero chance you of all people are gonna be capable of beating Roman Reigns so good luck. You're gonna need it" [1:02:24 - 1:02:54]

Check out the full episode of The Bump here:

Drew McIntyre's response to Barrett's 'words of encouragement' for WWE Clash at the Castle

McIntyre just laughed it off and hit back with a quick reply. The Scottish Warrior expressed that he didn't believe Barrett could keep being nice towards him.

"I did not expect any less. I was shocked when he started saying something nice in the beginning. I was like 'There's not a chance'. After the amount of times he's tried to go after me on twitter and I've destroyed him every single time . . . If I want to, if I feel like, I'll fly to Orlando and smack you around. Humble you in front of all the NXT rookies. In fact I need to go down and pass some wisdom down. The biggest wisdom of all to you young NXT talent is don't listen to a bloody word Wade ever says." [1:02:56 - 1:03:32]

It remains to be seen whether Wade Barrett will ever step inside the squared circle again and turn his rivalry with McIntyre into an on-screen one.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE's The Bump.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Wade Barrett vs Drew McIntyre? Yes No 10 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell