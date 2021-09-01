Britt Baker provides a hilarious update on Adam Cole

Adam Cole might be the hottest free agent in professional wrestling, but he still has to visit the dentist's office.

Luckily for him, his girlfriend, AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, is also a dentist and can take care of his dental issues.

That is exactly what Baker seemingly did earlier this afternoon when she took to social media to provide an update on the former WWE Superstar.

"I can confirm @AdamColePro has no cavities," Britt Baker tweeted along with a video of her and Adam Cole in Baker's dentist office in Florida.

Fans speculate around Adam Cole's tweet

While it's abundantly clear that both Adam Cole and Britt Baker are enjoying messing around with the internet since Cole's WWE contract expired on Friday, it's all in good fun, and one has to learn not to take things like this seriously.

While this dentist checkup wasn't a real hint into Adam Cole's post-WWE future, a tweet from the former leader of The Undisputed Era last night might have been a bigger clue than people realize.

Last night Adam Cole tweeted out a GIF of the popular Master Chief character from the Xbox franchise Halo. And while he may have posted it just out of excitement for the upcoming game, there's an interesting theory going around regarding this tweet.

Fans of the Halo franchise know that Master Chief does battle against The Elite in the popular video game series. Perhaps this was Cole's way of hinting to his fanbase that he will soon be signing with or has already signed with All Elite Wrestling.

While this is all just fun speculation on the part of fans, we will probably have the answer to these fan questions sooner rather than later. For now, let's just try to enjoy the ride.

