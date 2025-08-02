"Bro desperately needs PR training" - Triple H leaves WWE fans baffled with his comment on Vince McMahon allegations

The WWE Universe is not happy with Triple H's statement in regards to the allegations against Vince McMahon. The WWE CCO was recently asked about the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon.
Vince McMahon is unlikely to ever return to WWE. He resigned from his position in TKO Group Holdings last year after a sex trafficking lawsuit against him. WWE CCO Triple H has commented on the same on various occasions in the past.
On The Sports Agent, The Game was asked about the allegations against his father-in-law, and his answer did not sit well with fans on social media. Here's what he said:
"Sure. And all we can do is move forward for us as a company creative. You know all we can do is move forward. And allegations are allegations, right? It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. But accusations are made, and that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do," he said. [From 12:40 to 13:03]
The veteran's comments received massive backlash on X. It's clear as day that the WWE Universe isn't impressed one bit with his answer on the McMahon allegations and wants him to undergo PR training, as can be seen below:
Triple H also spoke about putting out the best product possible
The WWE CCO added that his goal is to put out the best wrestling product possible, and that he's been successful in doing so. He said WWE is heading "in a good direction."
WWE creative has done extremely well under the Triple H regime over the past three years or so. He brought back several major talents that were let go during the McMahon regime, with stars like Chelsea Green flourishing under his creative vision.
Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.
