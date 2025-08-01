  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H breaks silence on Vince McMahon situation with rare public comment

Triple H breaks silence on Vince McMahon situation with rare public comment

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 22:13 GMT
Triple H (left), and Vince McMahon (right) [Picture credits: WWE.com]
Triple H (left), and Vince McMahon (right) [Picture credits: WWE.com]

Triple H had refrained from making comments on the whole controversy surrounding Vince McMahon. However, The Game recently spoke about it during an interview.

Ad

Vince McMahon was forced to step down from TKO in January 2024 in the wake of the lawsuit filed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The erstwhile Chairman of the Stamford-based promotion was accused of sexual assault and trafficking, which he has denied.

In a recent interview with The Sports Agent, Triple H was asked how he managed the fallout from the lawsuit within the wrestling promotion. The Chief Content Officer of WWE noted that, as a wrestling promotion, all they could do was move forward despite the allegations. He added that the product put out by the company was completely independent of the legal issue surrounding McMahon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Sure. And all we can do is move forward for us as a company creative–you know–all we can do is move forward. And allegations are allegations, right? It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. But accusations are made–and they–that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do," he said. [From 12:40 to 13:03]
Ad

The promotion's CCO added that his job was to put forward the best possible creative product. He noted that they were doing great and it was a great time for the business, especially with all their major collaborations.

"My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do. And, you know, luckily and happily, it’s been successful, and it’s been working wonderfully. Business is in an incredible place right now and continuing to grow, especially with our partners at Netflix and NBC and CW and everyone in between. It’s a wonderful time in our business, and fans are enjoying it. So, we’re headed in a good direction," he added. [From 13:04 onwards]
Ad

You can check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Triple H set for major appearance outside of WWE

WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, is all set to make a major public appearance later this year in September at TEDSports. It will be the first-ever TED event dedicated exclusively to the intersection of sport, innovation, and transformative ideas.

It was recently announced that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque will be at the historic event as one of the speakers. The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to speak about the inner workings of the wrestling promotion.

Ad
Ad

Triple H recently spoke during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. It will be interesting to hear the veteran speaking at the inaugural TEDSports event later this year.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications