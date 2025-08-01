Triple H breaks silence on Vince McMahon situation with rare public comment

Triple H had refrained from making comments on the whole controversy surrounding Vince McMahon. However, The Game recently spoke about it during an interview.Vince McMahon was forced to step down from TKO in January 2024 in the wake of the lawsuit filed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The erstwhile Chairman of the Stamford-based promotion was accused of sexual assault and trafficking, which he has denied.In a recent interview with The Sports Agent, Triple H was asked how he managed the fallout from the lawsuit within the wrestling promotion. The Chief Content Officer of WWE noted that, as a wrestling promotion, all they could do was move forward despite the allegations. He added that the product put out by the company was completely independent of the legal issue surrounding McMahon.&quot;Sure. And all we can do is move forward for us as a company creative–you know–all we can do is move forward. And allegations are allegations, right? It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. But accusations are made–and they–that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do,&quot; he said. [From 12:40 to 13:03]The promotion's CCO added that his job was to put forward the best possible creative product. He noted that they were doing great and it was a great time for the business, especially with all their major collaborations.&quot;My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do. And, you know, luckily and happily, it’s been successful, and it’s been working wonderfully. Business is in an incredible place right now and continuing to grow, especially with our partners at Netflix and NBC and CW and everyone in between. It’s a wonderful time in our business, and fans are enjoying it. So, we’re headed in a good direction,&quot; he added. [From 13:04 onwards]You can check out his comments in the video below:Triple H set for major appearance outside of WWEWWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, is all set to make a major public appearance later this year in September at TEDSports. It will be the first-ever TED event dedicated exclusively to the intersection of sport, innovation, and transformative ideas.It was recently announced that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque will be at the historic event as one of the speakers. The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to speak about the inner workings of the wrestling promotion.Triple H recently spoke during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. It will be interesting to hear the veteran speaking at the inaugural TEDSports event later this year.If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.