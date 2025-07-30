Triple H set for massive appearance outside WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is all set for a massive appearance at an upcoming event outside the Stamford-based promotion. The former 14-time World Champion has been announced as a featured speaker for the event.Between September 9 and September 11, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Stadium will host TEDSports, the first-ever TED event dedicated exclusively to the intersection of sport, innovation, and transformative ideas. About 700 to 800 major names, ranging from athletes and executives to investors and creatives across academia, business, events, healthcare, sports tech, venues, and women's sports, will be welcomed for a highly curated experience spread across three days.Earlier today, Triple H was announced as one of the speakers for the historic event. The Game will shed light on how the global sports and entertainment company goes about its business.WWE hosted this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at Lucas Oil Stadium.Former WWE Champion opens up about working with Triple HWWE Superstar CM Punk had his differences with Triple H back in the day. However, the two seem to have buried the hatchet and established a healthy working relationship.During a recent interview with TVInsider, The Second City Saint said that he loved working with Triple H. The Best in the World added that he was refraining from taking an office role while still being an active in-ring performer.&quot;Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix. You cannot try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion. I’m stoked being a wrestler, and until I hang my boots up, I’m going to be stoked being a wrestler. I want to do the best I can with the group I have, which are some supremely talented, genius minds for the wrestling business,&quot; he said.CM Punk will be in action at WWE SummerSlam, continuing the pursuit of his first title since his return, as he wrestles Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of the premium live event. It remains to be seen who scores the win in the first-ever televised contest between the two stars.