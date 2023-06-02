"Bro he’s just so dominant"- Wrestling fans react to Gunther closing in on achieving a huge milestone in the company

Wrestling fans recently reacted to Imperium leader Gunther nearing a huge milestone in the company.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Imperium interrupted Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' celebration of their victory against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. Eventually, the Alpha Academy came into the ring and challenged Imperium.

After a continuous back and forth between the two teams, Imperium won the match after Chad Gable was attacked with an Imperium Bomb for the win. Taking to social media, wrestling fans reacted to The Ring General closing in to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

While most fans praised The Ring General for his incredible in-ring abilities and supported the idea of him breaking records, others mentioned that the Imperium member would lose against The Miz or Seth Rollins.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Fredo Gonsalez @FredoGonsalez @AdamGoldberg28 Bro he’s just so dominant. Can’t see him losing it in 100 days. Rooting he breaks it @AdamGoldberg28 Bro he’s just so dominant. Can’t see him losing it in 100 days. Rooting he breaks it

michael goode @michaelsimcock1 @FredoGonsalez @AdamGoldberg28 He is the best thing at the moment to do this and upper management are very impressed with him so far @FredoGonsalez @AdamGoldberg28 He is the best thing at the moment to do this and upper management are very impressed with him so far

Joe Giannotti @stanleycupot @AdamGoldberg28 I think no wrestling fan would have an issue if Gunther becomes a World Champion very soon. @AdamGoldberg28 I think no wrestling fan would have an issue if Gunther becomes a World Champion very soon.

Robert @The49erElite54 @AdamGoldberg28 Man I think soon as he breaks it he is gonna drop the title to fued with Seth for the big one he is such a great talent but they want to modernize the record books he is definitely breaking that @AdamGoldberg28 Man I think soon as he breaks it he is gonna drop the title to fued with Seth for the big one he is such a great talent but they want to modernize the record books he is definitely breaking that

reece☝🏼 @acknownledge_me @AdamGoldberg28 Proving to be one of the best ic champs of all time @AdamGoldberg28 Proving to be one of the best ic champs of all time

Jim Cornette heaped praise on Gunther and spoke about how he's better than others in the company

Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on The Ring General and spoke about how he's better than others on the roster.

While speaking on his Experience podcast, Cornette mentioned that The Ring General put on a great show at Night of Champions when he faced Mustafa Ali.

The veteran further added how exciting it was to watch the Imperium member carry on the segment and that it wouldn't have been so much fun without him.

Cornette detailed:

"It didn't last long, it lasted about as long as it should. Gunther's amazing, and this was better than it would have been with anybody else except Gunther. If you told somebody else that you're a top guy and we just put this guy in a spot for this show but beat him in five or six minutes. It wouldn't have been this good because Gunther's so much fun to watch."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Ring General.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes