"Bro murdered me" - Top WWE star outright refuses dream rematch fans urge Shawn Michaels to book

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar recently took to social media to turn down the prospect of a dream rematch that fans urged Shawn Michaels to book. The name in question is NXT's Dijak.

He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 and started performing for the company's developmental brand. He shifted to the main roster in September 2020 as part of RETRIBUTION, performing under the T-Bar moniker. However, the star returned to NXT again in 2022 and is among the top names on the show today.

Dijak recently took to X/Twitter to refuse a potential rematch with Karrion Kross. Following Kross' return to the white-and-gold brand, fans urged Shawn Michaels to book the former against the 6 ft 7 in star.

"Yeah, bro murdered me and turned me into T-Bar. I’m all set. Thanks," he tweeted.

The duo faced each other in July 2020, where Dijak lost. The match took place before the former T-Bar's main roster call-up as part of RETRIBUTION.

Shawn Michaels talked about Dijak's WWE NXT Stand & Deliver opponent

During a media scrum before WWE WrestleMania XL, Shawn Michaels talked about one of Dijak's NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 opponents, Oba Femi. The two powerhouses locked horns in a Triple Threat Match alongside Josh Briggs for the North American Championship.

Michaels was full of praise for Femi, saying the star was extremely focused and would reach great heights in professional wrestling.

"The cliché is the sky's the limit, as they say, but it is with Oba. You can see it. I think from the first day he walked out there, everybody felt the aura that he has. He's unbelievably impressive. I tell you what, just from a character standpoint, as a human being, boy, he's a bright young man. He is so focused," said Michaels.

Femi ultimately defeated both his challengers to retain the North American Title at Stand & Deliver.

Many fans want Dijak to perform on WWE's main roster and possibly face a top star like Randy Orton soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

