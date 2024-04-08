Shawn Michaels predicts big things for 25-year-old WWE star

Shawn Michaels oversees the progress of WWE's next generation of superstars in NXT. Shortly before Stand & Deliver, the two-time Hall of Famer showered praise on North American Champion Oba Femi.

On January 9, Oba Femi defeated Dragon Lee to win his first championship as an NXT talent. The 25-year-old has been tipped by many to be one of WWE's stars of the future, especially after winning the 2023 NXT Men's Breakout Tournament.

Speaking to reporters ahead of WrestleMania XL weekend, Michaels shared his thoughts on what the future could hold for Oba Femi:

"The cliché is the sky's the limit, as they say, but it is with Oba. You can see it. I think from the first day he walked out there, everybody felt the aura that he has. He's unbelievably impressive. I tell you what, just from a character standpoint, as a human being, boy, he's a bright young man. He is so focused." [4:18 – 4:39]

How Shawn Michaels booked Oba Femi at NXT Stand & Deliver

On April 6, NXT Stand & Deliver took place in front of 16,545 fans at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Oba Femi retained the North American Championship against Dijak and Josh Briggs in a hard-fought 15-minute match. The finish saw the Nigerian powerbomb Dijak onto Briggs before pinning the latter to secure another successful title defense.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H even showed his support for the match by reposting a clip of Oba Femi's extraordinary feat of strength:

In the same conversation with reporters, Shawn Michaels provided an update on The Rock's daughter Ava following her recent role change on NXT television.

