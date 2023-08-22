"Bro predicted his future," "LONG TERM STORYTELLING" - Fans notice massive foreshadowing in old Roman Reigns' promo

Fans are dumbstruck over an old promo of Roman Reigns where he can be seen making a massive prediction.

Reigns is the biggest heel in the company today. He has been ruling the main roster for about three years now and will go down as one of the biggest villains in WWE history.

Years ago, there was a long stretch of time when Roman Reigns was heavily pushed as a babyface, and fans were having none of it. Back then, Reigns was the most polarizing figure in all of WWE. An old in-ring promo of Reigns is now making the rounds on Twitter. In the clip, Renee Paquette can be seen interviewing The Tribal Chief.

Here's what The Big Dog said in his promo:

"...and even John Cena. When I was with The Shield, we ran this yard. Nothing changes for The Big Dog, I still run this yard. And when I win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, I take my rightful place as the Head of the Table. Believe that."

Reigns' old promo garnered tons of reactions from fans on Twitter. Many were of the opinion that The Big Dog predicted the future during the promo in question.

Roman Reigns has improved tenfold on the mic

It won't be a stretch to call Roman Reigns one of the best mic workers in the promotion today. He has cut some of the best promos of his career during his three-year run as The Tribal Chief.

It's been about three years since Reigns won the Universal title at WWE Payback. He currently holds the Undisputed WWE Universal title and recently defeated Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 to retain the coveted belt.

