"BRO WTF" - Fans in disbelief as Vince McMahon reportedly wanted controversial WWE wrestler to eliminate all 29 stars in Royal Rumble 

Fans are furious over a new report involving Vince McMahon and a former WWE Superstar. According to Fightful Select, McMahon suggested an idea where Ronda Rousey would eliminate every other participant in the Royal Rumble match in 2022.

During the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022, Ronda Rousey made a surprise return and ended up winning the free-for-all. She then challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 38 but failed to defeat The Queen.

According to Fightful's new report, Vince McMahon had pitched an insane idea involving The Baddest Woman on the Planet. He wanted Rousey to return during the Women's Royal Rumble match and eliminate all 29 other participants.

The report didn't sit well with most of the fans on X. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Ronda Rousey has been critical of Vince McMahon in past interviews

The former WWE star has criticized Vince McMahon multiple times in the past. Last year, Rousey spoke with Chris Van Vliet and had the following to say about the former WWE CEO:

“No, no. I didn’t give a sh*t about that. I didn’t really give a f*ck what Vince thought to be honest. I just wanted to have a great match. Sometimes I felt like instead of enabling us to have a great match, we were fighting against him in order to have a great match. No, once I was in there and in the moment and lost in it, there’s no better feeling than when you’re in it and you believe the story and you’re out there with your friends and you’re having a blast." [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Rousey lost an MMA Rules match to her real-life best friend, Shayna Baszler, two years ago at SummerSlam 2023. She left WWE right afterward and later criticized her stint in the company while promoting her book.

