"Brock was going to kill him" – Details of legendary WWE Superstar ribbing Brock Lesnar revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig was ranked at #6 on Kurt Angle's list of top ten opponents he never faced. The Olympic gold medalist also spoke about how Hennig was a "habitual ribber" backstage.

While Curt Hennig's in-ring accomplishments are exemplary, the late superstar was also known for pranks on other talents. Hennig even ribbed Brock Lesnar on the infamous Plane Ride from Hell in 2002.

Kurt Angle gave a first-hand account of how Curt Hennig intentionally prevented Brock Lesnar from sleeping by throwing alcohol and other things at his face.

An inebriated Hennig wanted to have an amateur wrestling contest with his fellow Minnesota native, and he successfully managed to infuriate The Beast Incarnate.

Kurt Angle recalled that Brock Lesnar was quite furious during the incident, and it took five people to restrain the former Universal Champion. Angle added that despite Lesnar's rage, Curt Hennig continued to tease The Beast.

Here's what Kurt Angle shared about the incident:

"I was on the plane when he was ribbing Brock Lesnar. Brock was trying to go sleep, and Curt Hennig just kept throwing alcohol on him, and throwing stuff at him, throwing it at his face! And Brock got so mad. Brock was going to kill him! I mean, five people had to hold Brock back. It was horrible; Curt Hennig kept doing it, though. He was crazy. He was a habitual ribber; that's all he does, especially if he is not in the ring."

You've Got To Be Kidding Me @TNAHistoryPod "I'm the guy who took down Brock Lesnar at 35,000 feet." - Curt Hennig "I'm the guy who took down Brock Lesnar at 35,000 feet." - Curt Hennig https://t.co/rj5zG6P6ij

That's very shocking: Kurt Angle on Curt Hennig not winning the WWE World Championship

According to Kurt Angle, Curt Hennig was an exceptional talent and the greatest athlete to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring.

Hennig was known for his unmatched athleticism, and Kurt Angle was surprised that WWE never pushed the legendary wrestler to become a world champion.

WWE @WWE Curt Hennig proved just how PERFECT he was on this day in 1997. Curt Hennig proved just how PERFECT he was on this day in 1997. https://t.co/zEVZWePHow

Mr. Perfect is one of the best Intercontinental Champions of all time, but the world title mysteriously always eluded him in the WWE.

"Well, I think he was the greatest athlete of all time in WWE. There is nothing he was bad at. He excelled at every sport. He was so smooth in the ring, one of the best in-ring workers I have ever seen. Very talented, just really athletic. What surprises me is that he never won the world title! That's very shocking."

What are your memories of Curt Hennig? Share them down in the comments section below.

Also Read

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh