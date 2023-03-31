"Brock is going to make this work" - The Beast Incarnate gets massive support from AEW star amidst criticism over Omos match

At this point, fans really don't know what to expect from Brock Lesnar and Omos' upcoming clash. While the build-up has been solid, to WWE's credit, few anticipate a high-quality match. Matt Hardy, however, believes Brock Lesnar will ensure that he puts on an entertaining bout with Omos, irrespective of whatever happens at WrestleMania 39.

The AEW star shared his thoughts on the WrestleMania card on his podcast this week and briefly spoke about the battle of the behemoths.

A section of the WWE fanbase has so far enjoyed the feud between Omos and Brock, as we've rarely seen The Beast Incarnate get rattled by a superstar before on TV. The Nigerian Giant has succeeded in making Lesnar seem fearful and, in turn, has looked like a dominant figure in the process.

Brock Lesnar deserves a lot of praise for already elevating Omos' stock. Matt Hardy was confident that his former WWE colleague would prove all the online detractors wrong at WrestleMania 39.

Hardy even felt that the special attraction match would appeal more to casual fans than the regular WWE viewers, as he explained below on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"I'm okay with it. I think it's going to be something the casual fans will bite on, and I think Brock being Brock, and I think Omos is a very good athlete. I don't know him well, don't know him personally, but I think Brock is going to make the most of this. I think he's going to take these supposed lemons that the internet is claiming this match, and he's going to turn into some nice tasty Lemonade. I think Brock is going to make this work!" [11:14 - 11:42]

If Brock Lesnar does overcome Omos at WrestleMania, a familiar foe awaits him on the other side

A WrestleMania without The Beast Incarnate just won't be the same, as he remains one of the biggest draws in WWE.

Brock Lesnar headlined last year's show against Roman Reigns and dropped the WWE Championship to the Tribal Chief. Lesnar's SummerSlam rematch against Reigns was one of the best matches of the year, and it also seemingly marked the end of their lengthy rivalry.

The 45-year-old superstar then resumed his long-awaited feud with Bobby Lashley, who he previously faced at Royal Rumble 2022. While Lashley and Lesnar have already had three matches in their storyline, The All Mighty recently confirmed that he has unfinished business with the former WWE Champion. Lashley also plans on challenging Brock after WrestleMania 39.

You can check out what the former Hurt Business member had to say right here about potentially having another match against Brock Lesnar.

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes