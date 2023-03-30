WWE star plans to face Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar will face Omos in a first-time-ever match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Following the event, Bobby Lashley would like to renew his rivalry with The Beast Incarnate.

The most recent match between the long-term rivals ended in a controversial win for Lashley at Elimination Chamber on February 18. Many expected the storyline to culminate at WrestleMania 39, but WWE's decision-makers went in a different direction.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Lashley said he plans to cross paths with Lesnar again:

"Everybody likes the big programs, but I've been in the ring with almost everyone. Some of the big names that I'd like to really do stuff with, I think me and Brock still have unfinished business, so I think once they give us an opportunity to get some real time and just really go at it, I think that's gonna be one of the big staple matches of my career." [4:52 – 5:09]

While Lesnar is set to face Omos this weekend, Lashley's WrestleMania 39 status remains unclear. The two-time WWE Champion was supposed to face Bray Wyatt at the event, but the storyline appears to have been canceled.

What happened when Bobby Lashley faced Brock Lesnar?

The first one-on-one meeting between the heavyweights took place in January 2022 at the Royal Rumble. Although Bobby Lashley won the match, the storyline largely revolved around Brock Lesnar's feud with Roman Reigns.

In November 2022, Lesnar won a rematch against Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. As The All Mighty looked strong in defeat, they faced off again in another match at the recent Elimination Chamber event.

The third encounter ended in disqualification after Lesnar struck Lashley with a low blow while attempting to escape The Hurt Lock. Following the match, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion attacked both his opponent and the referee.

