"Brock is gonna kill him in front of Cody" - WWE fans believe Brock Lesnar will destroy 42-year-old star confirmed to return after 8 years

WWE fans believe that Brock Lesnar is going to destroy the returning 42-year-old star, Stephen Amell, on RAW.

Amell made his first appearance in WWE on the May 25, 2015, episode of RAW. He had a confrontation with Cody Rhodes(fka Stardust). After a backstage segment with Triple H, WWE announced that Amell would team up with Neville to face off against Rhodes and Wade Barret, in which the Green Arrow star came out on top alongside his teammate.

The Hollywood star became friends with Cody Rhodes and made a few appearances wrestling outside of WWE as well in AEW, where he went in a bout against MJF.

Now it is official that Stephen Amell is returning on the July 10th episode of Monday Night RAW. Fans started commenting on Twitter after they got the news. One fan wrote that Brock Lesnar will not show any mercy to Rhodes' friend.

While one fan hinted at Cody Rhodes vs Stephen Amell but it is unlikely because they are friends now.

One fan wrote that Stephen Amell coming back on RAW is going to be great.

Tim McClellan @GarnetGamecock6 @SKWrestling_ Green Arrow Back On Raw This Going To Great. The Goat Stephen Amell. @SKWrestling_ Green Arrow Back On Raw This Going To Great. The Goat Stephen Amell.

Another fan wrote that Brock Lesnar should show up when Amell is hanging out with Rhodes, and The Beast should hit multiple finishers on the Green Arrow star.

Jaythan Stormlight @Darkstar4209 @SKWrestling_ He hangs out with Cody and Brock shows up and just destroys Amell. Multiple F5’s @SKWrestling_ He hangs out with Cody and Brock shows up and just destroys Amell. Multiple F5’s

One fan wrote that they hope Amell is going to work with Cody Rhodes.

One fan said that they would want Amell and Seth Rollins to team up against Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Another fan wrote that Stephen Amell is going to be supporting Cody Rhodes while being at the corner of the ring during SummerSlam.

Kuya Arbin @KuyaArbin @SKWrestling_ He’s gonna be in Cody’s corner for Summerslam I guarantee it @SKWrestling_ He’s gonna be in Cody’s corner for Summerslam I guarantee it

Brock Lesnar returned on last week's WWE RAW episode to confront Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are in a feud that seems like isn't going to end anytime soon. The Beast did not show up since his bout against The American Nightmare at Night of Champions.

Lesnar made his much-awaited return on last week's RAW episode when Cody Rhodes came out to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Beast did something unusual as he retrieved from the ring as soon as Rhodes had the upper hand on him.

Fans now believe that Brock Lesnar would not show any mercy to Stephen Amell if he shows up alongside Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the Monday Night RAW.

What do you think will happen on this week's RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes