"Brock is gonna have to work his way back up" - Big message sent to Lesnar amidst rumors of a dream match

Brock Lesnar's name has been brought up a lot, and it's a typical trend on the road to WrestleMania. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen since WrestleMania 36, but there continues to be speculation about his return ahead of the 37th edition of the 'Show of Shows.'

The talks of the long-rumored Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar dream match have also gathered steam in recent weeks following The All Mighty's world title push.

Bobby Lashley opened up about the match for the umpteenth time during a recent media call, and he also spoke about Brock Lesnar possibly coming back to the WWE.

ViBe & Wrestling asked Lashley if it would be disrespectful towards the Champion and WWE Championship to talk about the Lashley vs. Lesnar bout for the RAW's top belt. Lashley is presently not the Champion, and Brock Lesnar is a free agent. Bobby Lashley agreed that it would not be right to talk about the match as Drew McIntyre is someone who should be in focus.

Lashley explained that the goal is to beat the Champion, and he even quoted Ric Flair's famous line to convey his point. Lashley said that Drew McIntyre is 'the man' irrespective of the Scottish Warrior's recent title loss.

"Absolutely, because like I said before, Drew beat Brock so of course, he is a little bit upset, but at the end of the day, in order to be the champion you got to beat the man, is like everybody always say, and was quoted by Ric Flair: "To be the man you got to beat the man" and Drew is the man. I mean, I helped The Miz beat Drew but else out of that, Drew has been the man, so I think all the focus should be on Drew."

I welcome that challenge: Bobby Lashley on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE for the dream clash

Bobby Lashley also spoke in length about Brock Lesnar's potential WWE comeback, and the #1 contender for the WWE Championship said that the Beast would have to work his way back up to into the title picture.

Lashley highlighted that many Superstars are waiting in line to get a shot at the WWE Championship. The former US Champion would love to have the match against Brock Lesnar finally, but he also understands that Drew McIntyre is the man who deserves all the attention.

"If Brock wants to be back in the picture, Brock is gonna have to work his way back up to the title shoot as there is a lot of people waiting at the front door: myself, Braun, The Miz, and several other people that want to have their shot at the title, so he is not the man. Of course, that fight, everybody would love to have some time in my career just because of the similarities between Brock and I, but at the end of the day, if Brock comes back, I welcome that challenge, but it is up to him if it doesn't Drew is the man".

Bobby Lashley will face The Miz on the next episode of RAW for the WWE Championship, and if he manages to dethrone The A-Lister, it will open up the possibility of booking the much-hyped Lesnar showdown.

Drew McIntyre might be the favorite to regain the title at some point in time, but Brock Lesnar's involvement in the story just can't be ruled out.

Is it finally time for Lesnar vs. Lashley to become a reality? Let us know what you guys think down below in the comments section.