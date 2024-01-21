Brock Lesnar accidentally worked a major segment with 32-year-old former WWE star

Brock Lesnar's WWE return has been the talk of the town as we approach close to WrestleMania 40. Recently, a former star revealed that The Beast Incarnate accidentally worked a major segment with him under the old regime.

Last year, Maximum Male Models' Mansoor and Mace were released from WWE under Triple H's regime. The duo was barely used after LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri moved on to different storylines and brands after organically getting over with the crowd.

Unfortunately, the new regime didn't utilize the duo as much as the old regime did and had plans to use them on WWE's main roster. Speaking to Muscle Man Malcolm, Mace revealed that Lesnar accidentally worked with him as he only performs live, and the management needed a major angle for the show.

"It was an accident. They wanted a big angle for that show. They thought that it would be cool to have a moment where I would stand up to Brock Lesnar and in that moment when Vince [McMahon] actually saw it happen because we didn't rehearse it. You don't rehearse Brock segments, you just to do it live, pal. He saw that I was looking down at Brock [Lesnar], which Brock's great, but I'm a bit taller. And Vince was like, why is he in commentary, and he sent me back to NXT," said Mace. [From 06:38 to 07:15]

Brock Lesnar apparently was set to face Mace inside a WWE ring

In 2019, Brock Lesnar had two notable feuds where he held the Universal and WWE Championship. After returning to Monday Night RAW, The Beast Incarnate destroyed Mace, who was a color commentator at the time.

Speaking on Reddit, Mace revealed plans for a match with the champion after the attack. However, Vince McMahon scrapped those plans after a while.

"So when it happened they told me I’d just be back on commentary next week. Then they told me [as I was boarding a plane to the UK] that I would be selling it for a week. Then another. Then another. Then they said they were going in a new direction with the commentary team."

The former Dio Maddin disappeared from television and went on to become a full-time in-ring performer before his WWE release in September 2023.

