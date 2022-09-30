Brock Lesnar is advertised for a major Premium Live Event in 2023

Brock Lesnar waved goodbye to the fans at SummerSlam 2022, but he might be preparing to make a massive comeback in 2023.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar feuded with The Tribal Chief on two separate occasions. The two megastars closed the show at WrestleMania 38, where Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and SummerSlam where Lesnar lost to The Tribal Chief in a Last Man Standing match.

After the event, Lesnar greeted the fans and seemingly said his goodbyes to the WWE Universe. Fans were wondering when and where The Beast Incarnate would show up next. It looks like Brock Lesnar hasn't left the company and is preparing for his comeback in 2023.

WWE recently posted a picture of the upcoming Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble 2023, which currently shows Brock Lesnar front and center next to Roman Reigns. It is unclear what storyline or role Lesnar will have at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The Beast Incarnate could return to challenge Roman Reigns yet again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, or he could be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match, which could set up a rematch for WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match

In 2021, Brock Lesnar made a surprising return to WWE after SummerSlam when he confronted Roman Reigns and attacked John Cena. It was Lesnar's first appearance since WrestleMania 36 in 2020, which happened at the performance center.

The Beast Incarnate began feuding with The Tribal Chief. The two finally met at Crown Jewel, where Regins used his title to take down Lesnar and remain champion. The two were scheduled to face each other at WWE Day 1 but those plans changed and Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Big E and went on to defend it against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022. However, the Tribal Chief interfered in his match and cost him the title. Later, Lesnar showed up at the Men's Royal Rumble match at number 30 and won.

This marked Lesnar's second Royal Rumble win. He won his first Royal Rumble match in 2003, where he eliminated The Undertaker to win. The Beast Incarnate faced Roman Reigns in a World Championship unification match and lost.

Do you want to see Lesnar dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

