Brock Lesnar and another WWE star named as contenders for top titles by legend of the business (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter picked Brock Lesnar and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther as top contenders for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

At the 2023 Night of Champions, Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated AJ Styles to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He has already successfully defended the title on WWE RAW this week against Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter, Teddy Long, and Mac Davis discussed potential prospects and feuds for The Visionary ahead of his championship defense.

The Hall of Famer journalist noted Brock Lesnar could be one of the rivals for Rollins. He mentioned that Brock is a free agent following WWE Draft, irrespective of whatever happens between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

Another name handpicked name by Apter was The Ring General because he believes Gunther has a classic European wrestling style. According to Bill, WWE could add an attractive combination of vitality and glamour to the International Champion's moniker.

"No matter what happens with Cody and Brock, Brock is a free agent. Brock could win both titles or three titles, and Gunther, I think, would be a top contender. Gunther is such an excellent wrestler. He's got that old European style reminiscent of so many of the great European and scientific wrestlers. But I think for WWE, they need to add some sort of pizzazz to him, somehow," Bill Apter said. [3:10 - 3:46]

Bill Apter spoke about Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 opponent

During the same interview, Teddy Long, Mac Davis, and Apter also shared their opinion on The Beast's rival Omos at WrestleMania this year. They believe Omos should be a babyface instead of a heel.

The Hall of Famer journalist recollected a memory of meeting The Nigerian Giant at WWE RAW is XXX, stating he is a sweetheart by character.

According to Bill Apter, WWE should turn Omos into a babyface, and he could see merchandise selling because of fan following.

"I see Omos as the Jolly giant; make him a babyface. I could see kids following him, I could see merchandising. He's not...they are trying to make a heel out of a guy who like Teddy (Long) said is real sweetheart. I talked to him at RAW 30 and I couldn't believe what a just nice guy he was," Apter added. [5:31 - 5:53]

Seth Rollins has already defeated Omos at the Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico. It remains to be seen if The Nigerian Giant would be in line to face Rollins for the world title.

