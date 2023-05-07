[VIDEO] Seth Rollins hits an incredible move for the first time ever to defeat Omos at Backlash 2023

Seth Rollins just did the unthinkable and became the smallest superstar to pick up a singles victory over Omos. We have seen the likes of Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar pick up wins over the giant. But in order to pick up the win, Rollins had to overcome some obstacles and hit a move that he never has ever

The move he used was the stomp, but it wasn't a regular stomp. He had to utilize it from the top turnbuckles with high impact to get the win over Omos:

Seth Rollins ultimately used three stomps to get rid of the Nigerian Giant. Not too many expected him to win, but he overcame the odds anyway.

It also involved the interference of MVP, who got taken out. Now that the match is over, we expect the "feud" to be over. There was no build-up whatsoever, and the reaction that Seth Rollins gave on Twitter suggested that he found out about it when we all did.

Either way, the match over-delivered and certainly qualifies as Omos' best singles match to date. As for what is next for The Nigerian Giant, it's hard to be seen. He seems to be falling into the giant's curse, where overly large superstars eventually fall short.

