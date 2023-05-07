Brock Lesnar breaks character after big loss as WWE Backlash goes off the air

WWE Backlash 2023 ended in brutal fashion, as Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar following a bloody war. The Beast Incarnate was busted open and left a lot of blood on the mat.

The American Nightmare won via a roll-up after being locked in the Kimura Lock before rushing out of the ring and up the ramp. Lesnar was left alone as WWE Backlash went off the air, after which the Puerto Rican fans gave him a fantastic ovation that caused him to break character.

Brock Lesnar took in the applause following the event. Chants of "Thank you, Lesnar" and "Suplex City" made him smile, which is a far removal from his recently established heel persona. Twitter user @WrestlingCovers posted a clip taken from ringside at Backlash 2023, which shows The Beast Incarnate smiling on his way out of the ring.

Check it out OVER HERE.

It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will continue their feud after tonight. The weird finish to their WWE Backlash match may indicate a rematch is due at some point.

Expect The Beast Incarnate to assault The American Nightmare on Monday Night RAW to make it clear the two aren't done with each other. However, if Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, this may have been it. Either way, the future is interesting for the former AEW star following his big win.

Poll : 0 votes