Brock Lesnar breaks a 12-year Royal Rumble record by a massive margin

Tonight, Brock Lesnar broke WWE Hall of Famer Edge's record of winning the Royal Rumble while spending the least amount of time in the match.

Brock Lesnar was the surprise #30 entrant in tonight's Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Beast Incarnate was on a quest to win the 30-man match after losing the WWE title earlier in the night. He made quick work of everyone and won the match by eliminating Drew McIntyre.

With the win, Lesnar set an impressive Royal Rumble record. The former WWE Champion spent a total of two minutes and 30 seconds in the free-for-all. This is now the least amount of time spent in the match by a winner.

The record was previously held by Edge. He set the record during the 2010 Royal Rumble match, where he made his surprise return after a months-long hiatus.

Brock Lesnar's short-lived alliance with Paul Heyman ended tonight

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman reunited on the January 3, 2022 episode of RAW. This happened days after Roman Reigns fired Heyman and hit him with a Superman Punch on SmackDown. Tonight, Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley with his WWE title on the line, and the two behemoths had a hard-fought match.

The final moments of the match saw Reigns costing Lesnar the WWE title. The Tribal Chief did this with the help of Heyman, who willingly handed him the WWE title to attack Lesnar.

This isn't the first time Heyman has betrayed Lesnar. Back in 2002, Heyman turned on Lesnar during his WWE title match with Big Show at Survivor Series, turning The Beast Incarnate into a full-fledged babyface.

After tonight, it's clear that Lesnar and Reigns will collide again at WrestleMania 38.

The Royal Rumble 2010 event saw Edge coming out at #29 and eliminating John Cena to win the match. Edge then faced Chris Jericho for the world title at WrestleMania 26 but failed to win.

Brock Lesnar broke Edge's Royal Rumble record by a huge margin of five minutes and seven seconds. Do you think Lesnar's new record will ever be broken?

